GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.