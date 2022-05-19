GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.
THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says monetary donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.