LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Donations are being accepted for the Linda Wieditz Scholarship Fund. A scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.
CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.