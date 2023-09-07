THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.
ELDER SERVICES: AgeSpan, with offices in Danvers and Lawrence, seeks volunteers to help older adults stay independent and socially connected in their homes. To learn about volunteer opportunities, contact 800-892-0980 or email volunteers@agepsan.org or visit www.agespan.org