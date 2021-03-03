MEALS ON WHEELS, delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. The program, run by SeniorCare Inc., is also seeking volunteer drivers; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.