THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says it pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.