ACORD FOOD PANTRY serves families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield and Wenham. Donations to the Acord Food Pantry can be made online at acordfoodfoodpantry.org or by check payable to Acord Food Pantry, mailed to Acord Food Pantry, Box 2203, S. Hamilton, MA 01982.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping for home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.