CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call Barb Sienkiewicz at 978-283-1601.
THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. Volunteers are always welcome. The Friends meets the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. in Gloucester. Activities are a direct result of the generosity of Cape Ann residents. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the Residents’ Activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.