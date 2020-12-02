CAPE ANN DCF HOLIDAY GIFT DRIVE has been set up to donate holiday gifts to 150 children and their families who are involved with the Cape Ann and Salem DCF office. Information on donating gifts or money may be found at https://bit.ly/3kR5M4k
MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: SeniorCare Inc. is looking for volunteers for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050