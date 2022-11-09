ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call the chamber at 978-283-1601 for more information.