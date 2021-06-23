CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community. 978-526-7711.