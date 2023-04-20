RAMSDEN ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD is a long-standing part of Essex Elementary School culture. Neil Ramsden, the namesake of this award (which was started in the ‘70s), was a beloved eighth-grade English teacher at the school. Shortly after his death, teachers decided to name the award after Neil who was not only passionate about teaching and dedicated to his students, but also a fervent fundraiser. Candidates are high school students who graduated from EES and are pursuing a degree from a two- or four-year institution. Students committed to community service, have high academic standing and exemplify citizenship are worthy candidates. Send checks, with “Ramsden Award” on the memo line, to: MERSD, c/o Susan Hardy, Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., Essex, MA 01929.
