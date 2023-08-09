TRANSCRIPTION VOLUNTEERS: In 1895 a man named Dolliver traveled around Gloucester and wrote in cursive the words carved on the tombstones. The Gloucester Cemeteries Committee is working on a transcription project that will digitize Dolliver’s work, but needs volunteers to help decipher these handwritten historical documents, which will eventually be accessible online. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/volunteer-local-history/home.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. It’s an opportunity to meet visitors from around the country and the globe. Days and hours are completely flexible. For more information, call Becca Campbell at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601.