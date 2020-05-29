ACORD FOOD PANTRY serves families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield and Wenham. Donations to the Acord Food Pantry can be made online at acordfoodfoodpantry.org or by check payable to Acord Food Pantry, mailed to Acord Food Pantry, Box 2203, S. Hamilton, MA 01982.
GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55 to 65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.