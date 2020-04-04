BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, a food pantry that serves Manchester and Beverly says the best way to help at this time is to make a donation or join the Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Bootstraps, due to the growing health concerns, has canceled its Boots and Bloom Gala fundraiser and is working out details for a virtual gala with an online auction. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
JOHN W. ORLANDO SCHOLARSHIP is named for a teacher, mentor and friend to countless students during his many years as a carpentry teacher at Gloucester High School’s vocational school. A native of Gloucester, Orlando was a fixture around town, especially on the Boulevard where no one passed by without a greeting and a kind word. A $500 scholarship in Orlando’s name will be awarded to a graduating senior accepted at a college of higher education or an accredited technical school. Donations: John W. Orlando Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
