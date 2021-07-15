WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP was established by board of directors of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in honor of a past president and the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.