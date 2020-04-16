CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND has been established to help workers facing a financial health crisis because of the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these workers will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies. They can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
