A Cape Ann community event returned Thursday at Cruiseport Gloucester, bringing more than 950 people together to raise money for summer hunger-relief programs at The Open Door.
It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that annual The Open Door’s Empty Bowl dinner was not held as a drive-through event.
The Open Door’s Empty Bowl Marketplace reimagined the nonprofit’s flagship fundraiser as an indoor street fair, where attendees chose a hand-painted bowl to take home, took soup to-go, got their faces painted, listened to music, got their picture taken at a “photo booth,” and more.
The bowl goes home as a reminder: somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty.
“Since the first Empty Bowl on Cape Ann was held in 2001, the premise of the event — ‘somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty,’— has struck a resounding chord in hearts across the community. This year’s market-style evening embodied so many of the things that make Cape Ann a great place to live, melding community together with art, food and a good cause,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “We live in a community where goodwill abounds, and we’re so grateful to everyone who helps make the magic of an event like the Empty Bowl Marketplace happen.”
Empty Bowl Marketplace, and the ongoing online auction held in tandem with the event, raise money each year for programs of The Open Door that keep local children fed over summer break, including Summer Meals for Kids, Mobile Market, and Food Pantry programs.
“It’s great to see the community come out to support The Open Door,” said Valerie Johnson of Manchester-by-the-Sea, who attended Empty Bowl Marketplace on Thursday. Johnson and her husband Fred have volunteered at The Open Door for five years. “We are so lucky, when there are so many people that need help.”
In 2022, The Open Door said it helped stabilize the lives and health of 8,486 people from 4,872 households through the distribution of 1.78 million pounds of food.
The nonprofit’s Summer Meals Kids program distributed 16,000 meals to local children over summer break last year, and its Mobile Market distributed135,000 pounds of food.
Those who were unable to attend the event can still place a bid and view the online auction at biddingowl.com/theopendoor. The auction will remain live through Sunday, May 14.
Founded in 1978, The Open Door is a 501 ©(3) tax exempt nonprofit for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham.
To learn more about The Open Door and additional giving opportunities, visit foodpantry.org.