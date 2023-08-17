Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Chris Fritz-Grice, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Vern Zwicker and Steve Somers, 6 to 8 p.m., on the Top Deck of Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St. in Essex. ‘60s jams.
Ty & the Six Sided Die and Skunk Sessions, 6 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at 1 Harbor Loop. Proceeds to benefit Fitness for a Cure — Part of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Orville Giddings, John Cameron and John Loud, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 18
Ron Leathers and Dave Baillin, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 8 to 11 p.m., Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Singer, actor, and Shakespeare scholar Jack DesBois behind-the-scenes exploration of the musical world of Shakespeare’s plays. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Livin’ On Luck, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., patio at True North Ale Company, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock.
Ron Leathers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The Glostafarians, 8 to 11 p.m., Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Mike McGeown Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 20
John Goodhue, 5 to 8 p.m., Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Toni Anne, Inge Berge, and Debby Wantman, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan with Ellen Ford, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Bluegrass and swing. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “A Haunted Bandstand.”
Monday, Aug. 21
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 8 p.m., on the Top Deck of Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St. in Essex. Pop/acoustic.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Jude and the Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Vern Zwicker and Steve Somers, 6 to 8 p.m., on the Top Deck of Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St. in Essex. ‘60s jams.
Peter Hoare and High Tide, 6 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at 1 Harbor Loop.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Mike O’Connell, Dave Mattacks, and Steve Sadler, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
33 Northside, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 27
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rico Barr Band and the J&J Horns, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain is Aug. 30.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “And the Band Played On.”
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 28
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
John Jerome and The Midnight Buzz Super Group (featuring members of Groove Therapy and the Spynz, 6 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at 1 Harbor Loop.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Blind Billy, Dan Wailin, and Kurt Kalker, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 1
Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 9 p.m., The Farm Bar and Grille, 233 Western Ave., Essex. Acoustic classic rock.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Willie “Loco” Alexander, Billy Loosigian and Steve Chaggaris, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.