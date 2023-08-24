Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Jude and the Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Vern Zwicker and Steve Somers, 6 to 8 p.m., on the Top Deck of Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St. in Essex. ‘60s jams.
Peter Hoare and High Tide, 6 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at 1 Harbor Loop.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Mike O’Connell, Dave Mattacks, and Steve Sadler, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Allen Estes, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
33 Northside, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Amy Billings and Erci Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rico Barr Band and the J&J Horns, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain is Aug. 30.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “And the Band Played On.”
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 28
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Dan King and Friends, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
John Jerome and The Midnight Buzz Super Group (featuring members of Groove Therapy and the Spynz, 6 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at 1 Harbor Loop.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Blind Billy, Dan Wailin, and Kurt Kalker, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 1
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 9 p.m., The Farm Bar and Grille, 233 Western Ave., Essex. Acoustic classic rock.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Bradley Royds, 5:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Reddy Teddy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 4
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Willie “Loco” Alexander, Billy Loosigian and Steve Chaggaris, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 8
John Jerome, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Bacon Brothers, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $110 to $125, at rockportmusic.org.
Lisa Marie, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chelsea Berry with special guest Megan Burtt, 7:30 p.m. at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $20 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested donation at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger, and $50 for families. Visit oldslooppresents.org for tickets and more information.
Phil Vassar, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
The Satch Kerans Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Balla Kouyaté Band & Mike Block, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $26 to $32, at rockportmusic.org.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 11
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Festival Club featuring Rakish, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 and $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 15
Steve Caraway, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Quebec to Newfoundland, 7 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Festival Club featuring Ceilidh, 9:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 and $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Salon Session with Maeve Gilchrist, 11 a.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $15, at rockportmusic.org.
Pub sing with David Coffin, 1p.m., Spiran Hall, 18 Broadway, Rockport.
TBA, 5:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Global Strings!, 7:30 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Mike McGeown Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Word & Music: The Celtic Spirit, noon, Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Letters from the Sea, 5 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 18
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 22
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Deep Blue Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Headlands, 5:30 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 25
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 29
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Dead to the Core 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Orville Giddings, 5:30 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.