Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Acoustic Corner with Silver Beach Duo, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, with Willie “Loco” Alexander, Billy Loosigian and Steve Chaggaris, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, Sept. 8
Allen Estes, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Bacon Brothers, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $110 to $125, at rockportmusic.org.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Lisa Marie, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chelsea Berry with special guest Megan Burtt, 7:30 p.m. at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $20 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested donation at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger, and $50 for families. Visit oldslooppresents.org for tickets and more information.
Phil Vassar, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
The Satch Kerans Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Balla Kouyaté Band & Mike Block, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $26 to $32, at rockportmusic.org.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 11
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Russ Sixx, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Festival Club featuring Rakish, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 and $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 15
Steve Caraway, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Quebec to Newfoundland, 7 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Generation Gap Reunion, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Festival Club featuring Ceilidh, 9:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 and $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Salon Session with Maeve Gilchrist, 11 a.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $15, at rockportmusic.org.
Pub sing with David Coffin, 1p.m., Spiran Hall, 18 Broadway, Rockport.
TBA, 5:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Global Strings!, 7:30 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Lobster Cove String Quartet, 7:30 p.m.,Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Glouceste. By donation, $35 suggested.
Mike McGeown Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Word & Music: The Celtic Spirit, noon, Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $20, at rockportmusic.org.
Letters from the Sea, 5 p.m., Rockport Music Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $52 to $76, at rockportmusic.org.
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 18
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Josh Knowles, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 22
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Deep Blue Band, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Mashup, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Headlands, 5:30 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Dj Sully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 25
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Alex Anthony, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 29
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Dead to the Core 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Orville Giddings, 5:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.