The Open Door Empty Bowl Online Auction this coming Thursday features two up-and-coming high school artists whose work will be available for bid alongside numerous well-known Cape Ann artists.
Each year, The Open Door Online Auction featuring bowls painted by local artists is held in tandem with the nonprofit’s Empty Bowl fundraiser (Go to https://www.foodpantry.org/emptybowl to learn more).
This year, the fundraiser has been re-imagined as an indoor street fair, where participants will choose their own bowl, take home soup to-go, and more.
The event and online auction raise money for programs to keep kids fed over the summer break when school is out, including The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids, Mobile Market, and Food Pantry programs.
Allie Nicastro, a senior at Gloucester High, and Clara Knowles, a sophomore at Rockport High, each painted a bowl for this year’s online auction.
“Cape Ann has a longstanding, vibrant art community, and it’s exciting to see the next generation join this tradition to connect local people to groceries, meals, nutrition education, and more,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine. “We’re so grateful to Allie, Clara, and all the artists who painted bowls, and everyone who has stepped up to help raise funds for The Open Door’s hunger-relief programs this summer.”
Clara Knowles, the daughter of renowned local oil painter Ken Knowles, was encouraged by her father to take part in the online auction. The elder Knowles has painted bowls for the auction in the past, and his daughter is no stranger to the Empty Bowl fundraiser. She’s honored to be part of the auction among so many talented community members.
“I have been painting bowls and attending the Empty Bowl for as long as I can remember, this is one of my favorite events!” Clara said. “The Open Door fills a need right here in our own community. Many people help this organization in many different ways. I’m grateful to have a small part in that.”
Nicastro, who is planning on attending MassArt in the fall, said it felt affirming to join the ranks of local artists through the online auction.
“It’s really cool, being one of the younger people because I see all the names that are famous names to me, like Jeff Weaver and Captain Sam Nigro,” she said.
Both young artists say their work is influenced, at least in part, by Cape Ann’s maritime history.
Clara Knowles’ bowl features a humpback whale while Nicastro’s features a lobster, inspired by her grandfather, who was a lobsterman.
“I like to make paintings of fishing boats and things like that — Gloucester things,” Nicastro said.
Nicastro said she also has fond memories of volunteering at The Open Door with her grandmother.
“The Open Door is a way for people to get access to items that they might not be able to afford. They’re willing to help people,” Nicastro said. “Especially right now with everything being so expensive, it’s a great resource.”
To view and bid on the 2023 Empty Bowl Online Auction, visit biddingowl.com/theopendoor.