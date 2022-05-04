An immersive art event, called “Voices of Belonging: Immigration Stories in Light & Sound,” on Gloucester’s working waterfront this Friday and Saturday will mark Wellspring House’s 40th anniversary working to shelter families and support them and others with a wide array of job training and education opportunities.
For 400 families a year across the North Shore, Wellspring provides services to help them gain employment and financial security through stable housing, education, job training and career readiness. Wellspring helps Gloucester High students find a career path, hones the skills of those with limited English, and provides job training for low-income adults in the health care field.
“Our mission is not about homelessness,” said Wellspring President and Executive Director Melissa Dimond. “Our mission is about financial security.”
This weekend’s “Voices of Belonging” will showcase the work of social impact artist Stephanie Terelak Benenson. It will use laser lighting, music, spoken word and sound installations to bring the stories and sentiments of immigrant families to life. Berenson founded Harbor Voices Public Art in 2017 to help highlight the kind of work Wellspring and other nonprofits are doing.
“Our ‘Voices of Belonging’ celebration on May 6 and 7 honors the multicultural richness in our communities and Wellspring’s contributions to the fulfillment of individual achievements in Gloucester and the North Shore,” said Wellspring Board Chair Patricia Fae Ho, in a statement.
“It’s an opportunity for people to check in and be reminded or learn for the first time what we are here for in the community and celebrate the work of our organization with the people whose lives we are helping to shape,” said Dimond, a Gloucester resident who has led the organization for the past seven years.
Today, the nonprofit has a staff of 37 and a budget of $2.8 million. Its service area spans the North Shore.
Wellspring House was founded in 1981 by a group of friends who were concerned about what was happening in society with a lot of social service infrastructure being disbanded, Dimond said.
The founders pooled their money to acquire the property at 302 Essex Ave. as a temporary family shelter. It was one of the first nonprofits in the state to shelter homeless families.
Wellspring’s homestead now houses administrative offices and an education center; the organization maintains a shelter and a multi-family home downtown.
Dimond said after its first decade, Wellspring interviewed families it had served and found that there was a need for education and job training.
“Having a place to live is essential and you can’t do much without it, but it doesn’t improve your life,” Dimond said. “What improves someone’s life is getting their wage up.”
In 1995, the Veronese Community Education Center was dedicated. In 2002, Wellspring launched a health-care job training program.
This weekend also honors the 20th anniversary of its MediClerk Training Program, based at Salem Hospital. Last year, Wellspring launched a partnership with Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals to bring more internship and job opportunities to job seekers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Wellspring’s adult education classes have moved online, the silver lining of which is this provides Wellspring with a much bigger reach.
Wellspring offers an in-person computer literacy class at Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue, where there is an intake office for the nonprofit’s English for Speakers of Other Languages programs.
Wellspring also offers in-person regional HiSET high school equivalency testing at the education center, conducting more than 20% of all in-person exams for the state.
Dimond said Wellspring is known for learning from those it serves and making strategic decision from that. The organization, she said, is nimble in that half its budget is privately raised, which allows the organization to modify or open up its programs to a wider audience.
“Over those 40 years, there have been many moments in time when Wellspring has responded to a need by adapting a program or adding an element and that’s what we are still doing today,” Dimond said.
