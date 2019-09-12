MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.
MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. www.skincheck.org.
