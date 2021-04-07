Cape Ann Jobs Fair
On April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann Jobs Fair welcomes applicants to the new Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossings Road, Gloucester, to learn about the following employment opportunities: manufacturing full time agricultural admin seasonal, healthcare government hospitality machine, construction social services marketing, senior services housekeeping executive assistant, Food services marine service part time fitness education. Covid protocols will be followed, including mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing. For more information, email event director Carl Mondello at: capeannjobs@gmail.com. or site director Andrew Fortini at: fortinia@northshoreymca.org.
Sea Serpent in limelight
To engage children and families at the Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester-born artist Michael Grimaldi has created a family-friendly guide, Cassie the Sea Serpent, for a series of programs, a virtual lecture, and events this spring. Grimaldi, a local muralist, graphic designer, and Monserrat College of Art graduate, will be live painting Cassie throughout the galleries in the coming weeks so visitors can see him at work. Inspired by the legendary Cape Ann Sea Serpent, a creature reportedly seen in Gloucester Harbor between 1817-1819 by hundreds of residents, Cassie will be the centerpiece of activities, a socially-distanced scavenger hunt through the Museum, and a series of programs over April School Vacation Week (April 22-25). Families with children under 18 are invited to for free during the school vacation week, beginning Friday, April 16, to watch Grimaldi as he paints Cassie in the Maritime and Fisheries Gallery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Museum Members are invited for a special after-hours event that day from 6 to 8 p.m. while Grimaldi paints Cassie in the Central Gallery; light refreshments will be served. Free with museum entrance: timed entrance required.
New Climate Bill discussed
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s monthly meeting is Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Members and Democratic friends are welcome to attend using link http://bit.ly/GDCC-Apr-2021 to join. This month’s speaker will discuss the recently passed bill, An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy. As we approach 2021 Earth Day, it is especially timely that the Commonwealth’s new landmark climate bill features comprehensive provisions to cut greenhouse gas emissions, build a greener economy, and prioritize equity and environmental justice. Following 7 p.m. business discussion, the speaker program runs from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.. Questions? Visit: https://www.gloucesterdemocrats.org/
Rockport Poetry Festival
On Sunday, April 18, poets from all over the world will gather online to for a free Zoom celebration of the 3rd Annual Rockport Poetry Festival, the theme of which is this year: “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World”. Over 60 poets will participate, from Cape Ann, the North Shore, China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Trinidad, and across the time zones of the United States. All poems will be presented in English. Previous festivals have featured live performances of top-rated poets, poet laureates, poet reenactors, and films.This year, due to Covid-19, it will be online, beginning at 9am with poets from the Far East, and continuing through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Thereafter will be hourly sessions as the festival circumnavigates the globe. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be a free Haiku Workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett, He will be on the judging panel for the open Haiku and Haiga contests. Tickets, email: RockportPoetry@gmail.com with TICKETS in the Subject Line. Workshop tickets should subject head: haiku workshop. For more information, visit www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the ‘Rockport Poetry Festival’ or ‘Rockport Poetry’ Facebook pages, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. or contact RockportPoetry@gmail.com.
Backyard Growers job opening
Backyard Growers, a Gloucester-based community-built organization, is seeking a full-time Garden Educator to join their growing team of edible gardeners. This position is for a lead school program staff person responsible for the implementation and execution of all Backyard Growers' School Garden Program activities. The Garden Educator also supports community garden programs in Gloucester with a focus on educational programs, community outreach, volunteer and service population engagement, and physical garden site maintenance. Our mission is to cultivate healthy, connected, environmentally sustainable communities and to fight for food justice by teaching people how to grow their own food with resources and support to establish vegetable gardens at homes, housing communities, organizations, and schools, and offers learning opportunities in growing and preparing fresh produce. Applications close on April 25. . Visit www.backyardgrowers.org for more details.
Museum Openings
Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin your reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With Spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Online Access to Wall Street Journal
The Manchester Public Library now offers online access to The Wall Street Journal! Just to go the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org. You will need your library card to login and to create an account, then you will be able to start reading unlimited article immediately. Questions? Contact the library at 978-526-7711.
Online Tai Chi Classes Extended
The Manchester Library will extend its weekly online Zoom Tai Chi classes into May. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.Manchester local Susan Halpern will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older. To register, email Susan Halpern at sdhalpern@hotmail.com or visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Events. Your instructor, Susan Halpern has been trained and certified to teach by the Tai Chi for Health Institute and has been teaching at North Shore Medical Center outpatient clinic for 12 years. Check her out at: taichiforhealthinstitute.org
Coffee Book Chat
On the first Tuesday of the month, join the Manchester library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads! For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we've been reading. To receive the zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit: manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Springy Saturdays
Come by the Manchester library’s front lawn starting Saturday, April 10th from 10 AM - 11:30 AM where staff will setup a selection of library items that you can browse and checkout! Pending the weather, stop by and pick up some new reads, music, movies and more and chat with a librarian to hear about what is going on with the library! We can’t wait to see you there!
An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States
On Tuesday, April 13, at 5 p.m., join the Manchester Public Library on Zoom for a discussion of "The Diversity Matters, An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States" by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz. This book analyzes a four-hundred-year span of Indigenous resistance to the colonization of the Americas, and is a 2015 Recipient of the American Book Award. May’s meeting will be on Tuesday, May 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" by Cathy Park Hong. Book copies are available at our front desk. Questions? Registration? Contact Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org, or call the library at 978-526-7711 to ask if copies
Red Sox Nation!
On Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with Marty Gitlin, author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book. This presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events and moments in franchise history, plus trivia questions. To register, contact Rachael Meneades at: rmeneades@manchesterpl.org or visit: www.manchesterpl.org/ Events.
Manchester Favorite Poem Project
Join us on Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on Zoom to celebrate the spirit of the Favorite Poem Project created by former U.S. Poet Laureate, Robert Pinsky. Sign up to share your favorite poem and explain its meaning to you. Each reader will have 5 minutes and you be eligible to win a Favorite Poem Project Anthology book! To register, go to: www.manchesterpl.org.
Slow River Studio's Calm + Create Class
On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., the Manchester Library is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio's Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative be creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org ASAP/
Friends of the Manchester Library Annual Meeting and Author Talk
Friends of the Manchester Library will hold their annual meeting via zoom on Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m.. Following a short business meeting, guest speaker, author, Jennifer Dupee will discuss her debut novel, 'The Little French Bridal Shop.' Jennifer grew up on the North and the setting of the book will be familiar to Manchester and Beverly Farm residents. A graduate of Brown University, she is an active member of the Grub Street writing community in Boston. The Manchester Library has copies of her book as does The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. For your Zoom invite, email Becky at wbmw3@msn.com.
AAA Free Virtual Driver's Safety Series
AAA Northeast offers free virtual programs for new or soon-to-be-new drivers. This spring, AAA and the library bring you a six-seminar series covering a variety of topics, Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar, access to all six! Weekly topics include: April 29, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving;” May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Writing the College Essay
Tracy Stephens, local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, will share free helpful advice and strategies in a seminar for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas.The seminar is free , May 6, 7 to 8:15 pm. on Zoom. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org.
Nurturing Young Writers
On Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Literary Cape Ann presents “Nurture Young Writers! Why it Matters and How to Help," a free zoom webinar featuring a panel of young writers and their teachers exploring what young writers say they need to grow as writers. Panelists include Manchester Essex High School senior Olivia Turner, O’Maley Middle School sixth-grader Aleena Brown, New York University Tisch School of the Arts graduate Mary Colussi, New School (NYC) creative writing professor Candy Schulman and Salem State University English Department Chair J.D. Scrimgeour. A discussion and Q&A will follow. For more information and your Zoom webinar link, visit: https://www.facebook.com/literarycapeann.
Writers exhibit at Matz Gallery
During the month of April —poetry month—the Sawyer Free Library’s Matz Gallery will feature an exhibit by a writing group. This mixed medium show is the brain child of North Shore mother writers: Kristin Proctor, Lyn Towne-Smith, Meg Grant, and Nancy Carolyn Kwant, who together form a group called the Writing Mothers’ Workshop. Based on found poetry which is a type of poetry created by excerpting words, phrases, and passages out of their contexts and reframing them, the windows for this exhibit came from the rectory of the former Sacred Heart Church and along the roads of Gloucester. All are welcome to don a mask and stop by and check it out.
Biotech vocational program (NOTE: needs more info)
Gloucester Biotechnology Academy offers a 10-month vocational program that trains high school graduates for careers in biotech. Students spend seven months in our state-of-the-art teaching lab in Blackburn Center), and finish with a 3-month paid internship at biotech companies in Boston, Cambridge or the North Shore. 90% of our graduates are working in biotech full time, or have enrolled in higher education to study science. Our fifth class is set to graduate in June, and we are currently accepting applications for our incoming Class of 2022.