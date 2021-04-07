Cape Ann Jobs Fair
On April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann Jobs Fair welcomes applicants to the new Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossings Road, Gloucester, to learn about the following employment opportunities: manufacturing full time agricultural admin seasonal, healthcare government hospitality machine, construction social services marketing, senior services housekeeping executive assistant, Food services marine service part time fitness education. Covid protocols will be followed, including mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing. For more information, email event director Carl Mondello at: capeannjobs@gmail.com. or site director Andrew Fortini at: fortinia@northshoreymca.org.
Sea Serpent in limelight
To engage children and families at the Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester-born artist Michael Grimaldi has created a family-friendly guide, Cassie the Sea Serpent, for a series of programs, a virtual lecture, and events this spring. Grimaldi, a local muralist, graphic designer, and Monserrat College of Art graduate, will be live painting Cassie throughout the galleries in the coming weeks so visitors can see him at work. Inspired by the legendary Cape Ann Sea Serpent, a creature reportedly seen in Gloucester Harbor between 1817-1819 by hundreds of residents, Cassie will be the centerpiece of activities, a socially-distanced scavenger hunt through the Museum, and a series of programs over April School Vacation Week (April 22-25). Families with children under 18 are invited to for free during the school vacation week, beginning Friday, April 16, to watch Grimaldi as he paints Cassie in the Maritime and Fisheries Gallery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Museum Members are invited for a special after-hours event that day from 6 to 8 p.m. while Grimaldi paints Cassie in the Central Gallery; light refreshments will be served. Free with museum entrance: timed entrance required.
New Climate Bill discussed
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s monthly meeting is Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Members and Democratic friends are welcome to attend using link http://bit.ly/GDCC-Apr-2021 to join. This month’s speaker will discuss the recently passed bill, An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy. As we approach 2021 Earth Day, it is especially timely that the Commonwealth’s new landmark climate bill features comprehensive provisions to cut greenhouse gas emissions, build a greener economy, and prioritize equity and environmental justice. Following 7 p.m. business discussion, the speaker program runs from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.. Questions? Visit: https://www.gloucesterdemocrats.org/
Rockport Poetry Festival
On Sunday, April 18, poets from all over the world will gather online to for a free Zoom celebration of the 3rd Annual Rockport Poetry Festival, the theme of which is this year: “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World”. Over 60 poets will participate, from Cape Ann, the North Shore, China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Trinidad, and across the time zones of the United States. All poems will be presented in English. Previous festivals have featured live performances of top-rated poets, poet laureates, poet reenactors, and films.This year, due to Covid-19, it will be online, beginning at 9am with poets from the Far East, and continuing through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Thereafter will be hourly sessions as the festival circumnavigates the globe. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be a free Haiku Workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett, He will be on the judging panel for the open Haiku and Haiga contests. Tickets, email: RockportPoetry@gmail.com with TICKETS in the Subject Line. Workshop tickets should subject head: haiku workshop. For more information, visit www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the ‘Rockport Poetry Festival’ or ‘Rockport Poetry’ Facebook pages, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. or contact RockportPoetry@gmail.com.
Backyard Growers job opening
Backyard Growers, a Gloucester-based community-built organization, is seeking a full-time Garden Educator to join their growing team of edible gardeners. This position is for a lead school program staff person responsible for the implementation and execution of all Backyard Growers' School Garden Program activities. The Garden Educator also supports community garden programs in Gloucester with a focus on educational programs, community outreach, volunteer and service population engagement, and physical garden site maintenance. Our mission is to cultivate healthy, connected, environmentally sustainable communities and to fight for food justice by teaching people how to grow their own food with resources and support to establish vegetable gardens at homes, housing communities, organizations, and schools, and offers learning opportunities in growing and preparing fresh produce. Applications close on April 25. . Visit www.backyardgrowers.org for more details.
Museum openings
Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin your reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With Spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Online access to Wall Street Journal
The Manchester Public Library now offers online access to The Wall Street Journal! Just to go the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org. You will need your library card to login and to create an account, then you will be able to start reading unlimited article immediately. Questions? Contact the library at 978-526-7711.
Online tai chi Classes extended
The Manchester Library will extend its weekly online Zoom Tai Chi classes into May. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.Manchester local Susan Halpern will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older. To register, email Susan Halpern at sdhalpern@hotmail.com or visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Events. Your instructor, Susan Halpern has been trained and certified to teach by the Tai Chi for Health Institute and has been teaching at North Shore Medical Center outpatient clinic for 12 years. Check her out at: taichiforhealthinstitute.org
Coffee Book Chat
On the first Tuesday of the month, join the Manchester library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads! For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we've been reading. To receive the zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit: manchesterpl.org and click on Events.