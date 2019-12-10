Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Musician and disabled vet plays
Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester is proud to announce that songwriter, artist and alternative folk musician Kev G Mor, a local disabled veteran, will be playing the Legion Lounge on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. Members and guests welcome to come support a great talent and local vet!
Finigen on the Writer’s Block
The sixth program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan’s 30th anniversary season will air Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12, and be repeated one week later. This interview features Rockport writer and theater producer, Linda Hanley Finigan. who’ll discuss her novel “Love and War,” which captures the tension and violence of the 1960s when the country was torn apart over the Vietnam war. Finigan is also a founder of the Rogers Street Theater in Gloucester. Ronan is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and former Gloucester Poet Laureate. MassPoetry.org
Climate activist featured
The December episode of Democratic Dialogue features host Jeremey McKeen, with the inspirational 17-year-old climate activist, Saya Ameli Hajebi, of Sunrise Movement Boston, discussing the youth activism on climate change movement and the Green New Deal. The Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s public access television program will air throughout the month of December on 1623 Studios, Ch. 12, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and on Tuesdays at 6 a.m. Past episodes of Democratic Dialogue can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2GlfAjB.
Seeking bell ringers
Ringing bells for The Salvation Army is a holiday tradition, even on the coldest days. Volunteering at the kettle is an opportunity for families and individuals of all ages to help their fellow neighbors in need this winter. Market Basket in Gloucester and Crosby’s in Manchester are just a few of the partners allowing The Salvation Army to set up the Red Kettle for this fund drive between Thanksgiving and Christmas. To paricipate, call the Gloucester House at 978-283-1812. Leave a name and telephone number and Lenny or Annette will return your call.
Cookie walk, hearty soups
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave., will hold a cookie walk and sale of homemade soups to take home on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit he Church and community activities.
Artists’ co-op hosts display
Gloucester’s Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, 121 Main St., is hosting its annual holiday exhibit now through Dec. 28. Artwork displayed includes paintings, photographs, jewelry, stained glass, pottery, prints, metal arts, fiber arts, mixed media, holiday ornaments and greeting cards. For more informtaion, visit: http://www.local-colors.org/, or call 978-283-3996.
Skeptics in the Pub
Tuesday, Dec. 17, is the Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, with a gift exchange, sing-along, and assorted surprises, starting with mixing, mingling and menu choosing at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m., in the function room of the Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., Gloucester. In case of cancellation due to bad weather, we will send an email. A parking ban in the city means automatic cancellation.
Veterans’ photo exhibit
The Gloucester Committee for the Arts welcomes the public to view the new grouping of veteran photos in the new small gallery near the elevator in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. These photographs are a portion of the veteran photos donated to the city by photographer Jason Grow. Other veterans’ photographs can be viewed at the Veterans Center, 12 Emerson Ave., and the VFW, 224 Eastern Ave.
Action Fuel Assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households now through April 30, 2020, and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
Shakespeare troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with three productions scheduled: Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” in November, William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, all at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Bingo at St. Ann’s
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.