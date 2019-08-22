Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Chris Fritz-Grace, 6 to 7 p.m., and Mamadou Diop, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bob “Johnny Carwash” Davis.
Acoustic Corner featuring Prateek Poddar, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 23
Deb Hardy Band, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor is Jalapenos.
Shagalot featuring Mark Pelosi and Ned Nugent, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions with Eric Readon & Brandon Terricone, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SaTURday, Aug. 24
The Early Show with ToniAnn Enes & Dave Keon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, Aug. 25
Scollins-Warsi Duo, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
The Satch Kerans Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 26
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Pub sing upstairs.
Livin’ on Luck, 6:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Gorrell-Landoni Duo, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, AUG. 29
Isle, 6 to 7 p.m., and Old Cold Tater, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Evan Goodrow.
Acoustic Corner featuring Dave Drouin, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, AUG. 30
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, AUG. 31
Soul Rebel Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNday, Sept. 1
3rian King, Joe Cardoza, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 2
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
Groove Therapy, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 9
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 16
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 23
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 30
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
