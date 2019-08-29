Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, AUG. 29
Isle, 6 to 7 p.m., and Old Cold Tater, 7 to 9 p.m., Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Evan Goodrow.
Acoustic Corner featuring Dave Drouin, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, AUG. 30
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranahs, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, AUG. 31
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Soul Rebel Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Reddy Teddy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, Sept. 1
3rian King, Joe Cardoza and Dennis Monagle, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 2
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
Groove Therapy, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The Early Show with the Bob Davis Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Featuring Josh Davis.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for those age 18 or younger, and $24 for families.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 9
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 13
Grits & Groceries Orchestra, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Early Show with the Headlands, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
73 Duster, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 16
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Sept. 20
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Early Show with the Julie Dougherty, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Sept. 22
Allan Estes & Orville Giddings, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 23
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Sept. 27
The Bordellos, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Sept. 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 30
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

