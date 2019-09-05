Tunes on the town

Courtesy photo/Alvin Foster and his Soul Eclectic Band will perform at the final free concert of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s summer concert series, Music on Meetinghouse Green, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “We will play soul music underpinning black people’s courage to be happy and celebrate life, love, spirituality, and growth, in the face of racism,” said Foster.