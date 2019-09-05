Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 6
Alvin Foster and the Soul Eclectic Band, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Motown and soul. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse. Food vendor is Causeway.
Groove Therapy, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The Early Show with the Bob Davis Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Featuring Josh Davis.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for those age 18 or younger, and $24 for families.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, Sept. 8
Harry Wagg, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Concert Winds Trio, 4 p.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. Gloucester. Light-hearted chamber music with Jean Antrim, flute; David Benjamin, clarinet; and Priscilla Walter, piano. $20; $15 students and seniors.
ToniAnn Enes & Friends, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main Street, Gloucester. Lexington’s Robert Cedrone (lead guitar and vocals), Rockport’s Tom O’Donnell (rhythm guitar and vocals), Rockport’s Ann O’Donnell (vocals), and Marblehead’s Josh Bevins (bass guitar), and Marblehead’s Tom Bull on drums cover tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Van Morrison, and many more.
Monday, Sept. 9
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Olsen-Warsi Duo, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St., Rockport.
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 13
Grits & Groceries Orchestra, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Early Show with the Headlands, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
73 Duster, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 16
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Sept. 20
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Early Show with the Julie Dougherty, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Sept. 22
Allan Estes & Orville Giddings, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 23
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
FRIday, Sept. 27
The Bordellos, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Sept. 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, SEpt. 30
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
