MONDAY, JAN. 31
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Ep. 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Ep. 12-16
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: On The Waterfront — Ep. 1-2
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.: Gloucester 400+ Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
4 p.m.: Writer's Block #397 — Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light, Ep, 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council on Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Ep. 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo,
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
11 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
12 p.m.: Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo,
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
4 p.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo,
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
9 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo,
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
11 a.m.: Short & Sweet - Ep 14 & 15
1 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
3:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022
9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Debbie Schradieck
8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo,
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council on Aging —Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Christmas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh