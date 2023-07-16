MONDAY, JULY 17

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — The Color of Light

7 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

Noon— Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023

4 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

4:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

5 p.m. — Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m. — The Color of Light

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Smart Boating

8 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m. — The Best of Both Worlds

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Gloucester Government

Noon— Rockport Education

1 p.m. — Gloucester Education

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

6:30 p.m. — Manchester Select Board - Live

7 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods

8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m. — Gloucester 400 Interview | Wayne Soini | The War of 1898 Part 1

10 a.m. — The Best of Both Worlds

11 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m. — The Color of Light

1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

2 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m. — Music with the Mayor

3 p.m. — Love Cape Ann

3:30 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating

6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

8:30 p.m. — Hammond Weekly

9 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m. — Fish Tales

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

Noon— Rockport Education

1 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

7 p.m. — Gloucester Government

10 p.m. — Rockport Government

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — The Local Life

7 a.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m. — Hammond Weekly

8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m. — The Local Life

9:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

10 a.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

10:30 a.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

11 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

Noon— St. Peter's Fiesta Full Broadcast | Saturday June 24, 2023

4 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m. — Meet the Artist

6 p.m. — Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m. — The Local Life

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m. — Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m. — GMGI Community Talk | Dr. Andrea Bodnar | May 3, 2023

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Rockport Government

Noon— Rockport Education

1 p.m. — Gloucester Government

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

7 p.m. — Manchester ZBA - Live

10 p.m. — Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods

8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann - Howard Blackburn Parts 1 - 4

10 a.m. — The Best of Both Worlds

11 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m. — The Color of Light

1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

2 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m. — Music with the Mayor

3 p.m. — Love Cape Ann

3:30 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating

6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m. — Rockport Planning Board - Live

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Gloucester Education

Noon— Rockport Education

1 p.m. — Rockport Government

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

6:30 p.m. — Manchester MBTA 3a Task Force Meeting - LIVE

7 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

10 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — The Color of Light

7 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

Noon— Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023

4 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

4:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

5 p.m. — Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m. — The Color of Light

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Smart Boating

8 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m. — The Best of Both Worlds

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon— Rockport Education

1 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

7 p.m. — Gloucester Education

10 p.m. — Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — The Local Life

7 a.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m. — Hammond Weekly

8 a.m. — Gloucester 400 Interview | Wayne Soini | The War of 1898 Part 1

9 a.m. — The Local Life

9:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

10 a.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

10:30 a.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

11 a.m. — St. Peter's Fiesta Full Broadcast | Sunday June 26, 2023

4 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m. — Meet the Artist

6 p.m. — Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m. — The Local Life

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m. — Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m. — MA State Library Author Talk—Ilyan Woo

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Gloucester Education

Noon— Gloucester Government

1 p.m. — Rockport Government

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

7 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Channel 12

6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods

8:30 a.m. — Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023

11:30 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12:30 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

2 p.m. — The Color of Light

2:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining

3 p.m. — Music with the Mayor

3:30 p.m. — Love Cape Ann

4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating

6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf

8:30 p.m. — Hammond Weekly

9 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m. — Fish Tales

11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education

Noon— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m. — Rockport Government

4:30 p.m. — Essex Government

7 p.m. — Gloucester Government

10 p.m. — Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show

11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11

1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

2 p.m. — Judah's Roar

3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m. — Good News

7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you