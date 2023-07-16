MONDAY, JULY 17
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — The Color of Light
7 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
Noon— Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023
4 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
4:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m. — Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m. — The Color of Light
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Smart Boating
8 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m. — The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Gloucester Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m. — Gloucester Education
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
6:30 p.m. — Manchester Select Board - Live
7 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods
8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m. — Gloucester 400 Interview | Wayne Soini | The War of 1898 Part 1
10 a.m. — The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m. — The Color of Light
1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
2 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m. — Music with the Mayor
3 p.m. — Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating
6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
8:30 p.m. — Hammond Weekly
9 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m. — Fish Tales
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
7 p.m. — Gloucester Government
10 p.m. — Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — The Local Life
7 a.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m. — Hammond Weekly
8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m. — The Local Life
9:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
10 a.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
10:30 a.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
Noon— St. Peter's Fiesta Full Broadcast | Saturday June 24, 2023
4 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m. — Meet the Artist
6 p.m. — Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m. — The Local Life
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m. — Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m. — GMGI Community Talk | Dr. Andrea Bodnar | May 3, 2023
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Rockport Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m. — Gloucester Government
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
7 p.m. — Manchester ZBA - Live
10 p.m. — Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods
8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann - Howard Blackburn Parts 1 - 4
10 a.m. — The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m. — The Color of Light
1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
2 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m. — Music with the Mayor
3 p.m. — Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating
6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m. — Rockport Planning Board - Live
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Gloucester Education
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m. — Rockport Government
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
6:30 p.m. — Manchester MBTA 3a Task Force Meeting - LIVE
7 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
10 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — The Color of Light
7 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m. — Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
Noon— Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023
4 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
4:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m. — Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m. — The Color of Light
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Smart Boating
8 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m. — Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m. — The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
7 p.m. — Gloucester Education
10 p.m. — Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — The Local Life
7 a.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m. — Hammond Weekly
8 a.m. — Gloucester 400 Interview | Wayne Soini | The War of 1898 Part 1
9 a.m. — The Local Life
9:30 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
10 a.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
10:30 a.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m. — St. Peter's Fiesta Full Broadcast | Sunday June 26, 2023
4 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m. — Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m. — Meet the Artist
6 p.m. — Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m. — The Local Life
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m. — Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m. — Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m. — MA State Library Author Talk—Ilyan Woo
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Gloucester Education
Noon— Gloucester Government
1 p.m. — Rockport Government
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
7 p.m. — Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Channel 12
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m. — Walk in the Woods
8:30 a.m. — Gloucester Horribles Parade 2023
11:30 a.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12:30 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
1:30 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
2 p.m. — The Color of Light
2:30 p.m. — Food Pantry Fine Dining
3 p.m. — Music with the Mayor
3:30 p.m. — Love Cape Ann
4:30 p.m. — The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m. — Smart Boating
6 p.m. — Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m. — Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m. — Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m. — Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m. — Writer's Block — #410 - Ken Riaf
8:30 p.m. — Hammond Weekly
9 p.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m. — Fish Tales
11 p.m. — Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. — Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. — Manchester Essex Regional Education
Noon— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m. — Rockport Government
4:30 p.m. — Essex Government
7 p.m. — Gloucester Government
10 p.m. — Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m. — Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. — Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. — Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. — Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. — Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m. — Unleash the Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
2 p.m. — Judah's Roar
3 p.m. — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m. — Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m. — Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m. — Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m. — Good News
7 p.m. — Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m. — Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness