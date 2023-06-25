MONDAY, JUNE 26
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Timeline: Cape Ann - Howard Blackburn Parts 1 - 4
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns
2 p.m.: Rockport High School Graduation 2023
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #408 - Martha Fox
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
6:30 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board Meeting - LIVE
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional High School Graduation 2023
10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #408 - Martha Fox
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: The Local Life
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #408 - Martha Fox
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
Noon: Gloucester High School Graduation 2023
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
45 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: GMGI Community Talk | Dr. Andrea Bodnar | May 3, 2023
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: ManchestermEssex Regional High School Graduation 2023
10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Manchester Essex Regional High School Graduation 2023
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns
2 p.m.: Rockport High School Graduation 2023
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.: GMGI Community Talk | Dr. Andrea Bodnar | May 3, 2023
9 a.m.: The Local Life
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m.: Rockport High School Graduation 2023
1 p.m.: Short & Sweet
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: MA State Library Author Talk—Ilyan Woo
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. : Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. : Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m. : Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m. : Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m. : Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m. : Let's Visit Show
11 a.m. : Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8:30 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional High School Graduation 2023
10 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Howard Blackburn Parts 1 - 4
11:30 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12:30 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: The Color of Light
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
3 p.m.: Music with the Mayor
3:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m. : Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m. : Manchester Essex Regional Education
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.: Essex Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 11
1 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - Celebrating 2022
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness