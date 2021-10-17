Monday, Oct. 18
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Ep. 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Lanesville Community Center — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/13)
1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen's Memorial Service 2021
2 p.m.: Lanesville Community Center — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/13)
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
6 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — How Much Can Corals Adapt to Climate Change w/ Dr. Steve Palumbi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report — Ep 15
10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Candidate Interviews (Mayoral, At-Large, and Ward 2 Councilors)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Lanesville Community Center — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/13)
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: League of Women Voters — Candidate Interviews (Mayoral, At-Large, and Ward 2 Councilors)
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report — Ep 15
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — How Much Can Corals Adapt to Climate Change w/ Dr. Steve Palumbi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester At-Large & Ward Councilor Debate (10/19)
8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories Panel: Sibley Siblings on Growing Up on Rocky Neck
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
9:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
11 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
1 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/19)
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
3 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Ward Councilor Debate (10/19)
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Mayor & School Committee Debate (10/20)
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories Panel: Sibley Siblings on Growing Up on Rocky Neck
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Oct. 21
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Mayoral Debate (10/20)
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: League of Women Voters — Candidate Interviews (Mayoral, At-Large, and Ward 2 Councilors)
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report — Ep 15
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — How Much Can Corals Adapt to Climate Change w/ Dr. Steve Palumbi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Friday, Oct. 22
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester School Committee Debate (10/20)
1 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/19)
2 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Ward Councilor Debate (10/19)
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
6 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — How Much Can Corals Adapt to Climate Change w/ Dr. Steve Palumbi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report — Ep 15
10 p.m.: League of Women Voters — Candidate Interviews (Mayoral, At-Large, and Ward 2 Councilors)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Saturday, Oct. 23
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
7 a.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Mayoral Debate (10/20)
8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
9 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
9:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
11 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
1 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester School Committee Debate (10/20)
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
3 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Councilor At-Large Debate (10/19)
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
10 p.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Ward Councilor Debate (10/19)
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Sunday, Oct. 25
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.:ber — Gloucester Mayoral Debate (10/20)
8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
9 a.m.: League of Women Voters — Candidate Interviews (Mayoral, At-Large, and Ward 2 Councilors)
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep 6
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report — Ep 15
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — How Much Can Corals Adapt to Climate Change w/ Dr. Steve Palumbi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Candidate Forum — Gloucester Mayoral & Ward 2 Election 2021
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Hans Pundt
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #390 Carl Carlsen
8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep 2)
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Shalin Liu Performance Center (9/24/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council On Aging — More Protein for Seniors
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* This schedule is subject to change, please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date listings.