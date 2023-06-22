Rockport in Bloom
Rockport Garden Club presents “Rockport in Bloom,” its annual garden tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). Enjoy 12 seaside gardens, artists in the garden and reception and sale at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets $35 at rockportgardenclub.org. Day of tour tickets at Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St., from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rockport Chamber Music Festival
“A Night at the Opera — and Broadway” brings renowned tenor Paul Groves and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, along with the Rockport debut of soprano Sydney Baedke to this Rockport Chamber Music Festival concert on Saturday at 5 p.m. The first half of the concert will feature some of opera’s most beloved arias, and the second half features songs from musical theater, including favorites from Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and others. For details, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Tingle at Windhover Center
Comedian Jimmy Tingle performs at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257 R Granite St., Rockport on Sunday at 5 p.m. with his show of social, political and autobiographical humor. For details and tickets, visit: www.windhover.org.
Clement Brothers playing
A coffeehouse experience is on tap at Temple Ahavat Achim, at 86 Middle St., Gloucester, in a concert on Sunday at 7 p.m. The featured performers are The Clements Brothers, George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England. Singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon will open the show. A reception follows the concert. For tickets, visit: www.taagloucester.org.
Solo exhibit reception set
North Shore Arts Association has a solo exhibition of work by Dennis Poirier in the hallway gallery with a free opening reception on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester.