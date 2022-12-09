Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving? Here’s a listing of holiday fairs and open houses of which the Times is aware:
Friday, Dec. 9
Holiday Book Sale takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in First Parish Church’s Chapel, behind Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester. Hosted by the Friends of the Manchester Library, this sale offers the hottest new book titles from the Beverly Farms Bookstore, plus children’s books, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, cards and more.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Our Lady of Good Voyage Christmas Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. It offers a mega gift card raffle, Christmas yard sale, sweet bread, jewelry, and a grab and go linguica lunch.
The Rockport Republican Town Committee is hosting a relaxing get-together of friends, family and neighbors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. with coffee, treats, and Christmas goodies, to celebrate the holidays in the conference room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St. in Rockport Free to the public. For more information contact Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com, 781-632-1579 or visit Rockport Republican Town Committee on Facebook.
A free holiday concert will be presented by the Rockport Legion Band and the Rockport Elementary School Chorus on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport. Admission is free. Follow the Rockport Legion Band on Facebook.
Winter Queen’s Emporium, noon to 4 p.m., First Parish Church, Congregational, 10 Central St. in Manchester. A holiday shopping opportunity for children ages 5 to10. Children bring a list and $1 per family member to shop in the stocked emporium. They will meet the Winter Queen, enjoy a treat, and wrap/tag all of their gifts to surprise their family! Sign up for your time to shop now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C4CABA822A1F49-winter.
Cookie walk and soup sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester.
Middle Street Walk cookie walk and lunch at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at the corner of Church and Middle streets. Cookie Walk open 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Chowder, vegetarian chili and hot dogs served between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Roast s’mores on the lawn from noon to 2 p.m. Tours of the historic church will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Jambalaya Brass concert at 12:30 p.m., and an original play will bring to life the story of the Rev. John Murray and Judith Sargent Murray at 2:30 p.m..
Sunday, Dec. 11
Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester.
Chabad of Cape Ann hosts a Hanukkah pop-up shop and pre-holiday celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St. in Gloucester. The pop-up will feature a selection of menorahs, chocolate gelt, decorations and gifts. There will also be crafts and activities for kids plus balloons, refreshments and dreidels. You can also send a message to schedule to shop on other days by emailing rabbi@chabadcapeann.com.
Saturday, Dec. 17
A Craft Fair of local artisans and crafters takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. . at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Lunch and goodies will be sold.
