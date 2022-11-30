Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving? Here’s a listing of holiday fairs and open houses of which the Times is aware:
Saturday, Dec. 3
Annisquam Sewing Circle’s Christmas Fair runs 8 a.m. to noon in the handicap accessible Village Hall, 34 Leonard St. in Annisquam. Choose a favorite wreath, boxwood tree or holiday centerpiece or handmade crafts that make fabulous gifts for family and friends. Take home a fresh or frozen dinner of the Famous Sewing Circle Chicken Tetrazzini.
The Old Sloop Christmas Bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport. The Christmas Bazaar features beautiful handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, gift baskets, swags, Christmas past, and a luncheon. For more information, send email to christmasbazaar@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport’s Holiday Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 4 Cleaves St. in Rockport. The fair features baked goods and unique gift baskets, while the fair’s thrift shop offers vintage jewelry, gently used Christmas decorations and gifts, and homemade crafts.
Cape Ann Artisans’ Holiday Pop-in, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various studios in Gloucester and Rockport. Find the brochure and map at capeannartisans.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
Holiday Book Sale takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in First Parish Church’s Chapel, behind Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester. Hosted by the Friends of the Manchester Library, this sale offers the hottest new book titles from the Beverly Farms Bookstore, plus children’s books, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, cards and more.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Our Lady of Good Voyage Christmas Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. It offers a mega gift card raffle, Christmas yard sale, sweet bread, jewelry, and a grab and go linguica lunch.
Winter Queen’s Emporium, noon to 4 p.m., First Parish Church, Congregational, 10 Central St. in Manchester. A holiday shopping opportunity for children ages 5 to10. Children bring a list and $1 per family member to shop in the stocked emporium. They will meet the Winter Queen, enjoy a treat, and wrap/tag all of their gifts to surprise their family! Sign up for your time to shop now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C4CABA822A1F49-winter.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester.
Have a listing? Please send the information, with a phone number if there are questions (it won’t be published) to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.