MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum's Spring Art Show celebrates the bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House with Spring Art Show opening with an opening reception on Sunday.
All are welcome to meet the artists and view 100 paintings and photographs of Cape Ann seascapes and landscapes, all of which are on sale, on April 2 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The show is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3, and on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., through April 29.
For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. Questions? Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or call 978-526-7230.