These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, May 26
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Jay Apt and The Malicominos, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaliescope Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 28
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
”White Party” with DJ Vito, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 31
Joe Wilkins and guest, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
