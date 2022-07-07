Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, July 7
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with special guest Mario Perrett , 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 8
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations will support non-profit partner Pathways for Children.
Skunk Sessions, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 9
Groove Therapy, 4 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster Co., 63 Rogers St., Gloucester
Alexandra Grace and Josh Cominelli, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com .
Annie Collette Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 10
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Allen Estes & Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
Monday, July 11
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 12
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 13
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 14
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Friday, July 15
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
The Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 16
The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.
POWR EXPO, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 17
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.
Monday, July 18
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 19
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 20
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 21
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Friday, July 22
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 24
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 8 p.m., The Farm Bar & Grille, 233 Western Ave. in Essex. Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland cover rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes for listening and dancing.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Decklyn’s (formerly Captain Carlo’s), 27 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., and Down Home Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.
Monday, July 25
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 26
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 27
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Friday, July 29
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 30
The Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 31
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 1
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Deep Blue C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.