Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .

Thursday, July 7

Dave Sag’s Blues Party with special guest Mario Perrett , 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, July 8

John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations will support non-profit partner Pathways for Children.

Skunk Sessions, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, July 9

Groove Therapy, 4 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster Co., 63 Rogers St., Gloucester

Alexandra Grace and Josh Cominelli, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com .

Annie Collette Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, July 10

Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.

Allen Estes & Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.

Monday, July 11

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, July 12

Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, July 13

John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, July 14

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Friday, July 15

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

The Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, July 16

The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.

POWR EXPO, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, July 17

Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.

4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.

Monday, July 18

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, July 19

Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.

Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, July 20

John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, July 21

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Friday, July 22

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, July 23

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, July 24

Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.

Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 8 p.m., The Farm Bar & Grille, 233 Western Ave. in Essex. Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland cover rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes for listening and dancing.

Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Decklyn’s (formerly Captain Carlo’s), 27 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.

Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., and Down Home Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.

Monday, July 25

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, July 26

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, July 27

John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, July 28

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Friday, July 29

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, July 30

The Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, July 31

Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.

Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

Monday, Aug. 1

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, Aug. 7

The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Deep Blue C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.

