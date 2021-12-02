These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Chris “ Stoval” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 3
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Tregony Bow, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. New rock, blues and dance band put together by Ken Knowles debuts.
Eddie’s Shoes, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Michael Francis (from Soul Rebel Project), 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Justin Tocco & Guy Cloutman on The Rocks, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Jim Coyle Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Mike O’Connell & The Backstabbers, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 10
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m. Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. The band includes Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Georgetown. Their music includes covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes.
Millie & the Half-Nelsons, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Satch Kerans Band, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 16
The Soul Resonators, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 17
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell and Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Skunk Sessions, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MSF Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Brian Templeton, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Dec. 26
3an King and Friends , 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 30
The Soul Resonators, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 31
Fozzie Hill, Dave Brown and Wolf Ginades, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon 90’s NYE Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
