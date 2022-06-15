John Jerome

John Jerome of Gloucester plays with changing lineup of guest musicians from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in June at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.

Thursday, June 16

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale's Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Dave Sag's Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Judes & The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Friday, June 17

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Hot Tub Pirhanas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Saturday, June 18

Tony Frontiero, 2 to 5 p.m., Beverly Legion, 3 Judson St., Beverly.

Inge Berg, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Machaca, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Sunday, June 19

Allen Estes & Mike O'Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Monday, June 20

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, June 21

Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Mike Francis, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.

Wednesday, June 22

John Jerome & Hesse Orlando & Do, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.

Thursday, June 23

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale's Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Dave Sag's Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Over The Bridge, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Friday, June 24

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Mystery Meat, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, June 25

Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Neon '90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Monday, June 27

Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tuesday, June 28

Joe Wilkins and guest6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. 

Millie Manning, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.

Wednesday, June 29

John Jerome Birthday Bash, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.

Thursday, June 30

Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale's Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.

Dave Sag's Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Chris Fritz Grice, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, July 2

The Jantelles, 3:30 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester.

July 9

Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com.

  

Sunday, July 10

Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.

Saturday, July 16

The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.

Sunday, July 17

4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.

Sunday, July 24

Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Backyard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.

Sunday, July 31

Martin & Kelley, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Country.

Sunday, Aug. 7

The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. 

Sunday, Aug. 14

Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. 

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. 

Sunday, Aug. 21

Studio C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. 

Sunday, Aug. 28

Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. 

Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.

 

