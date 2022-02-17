These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Dave Sag & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Featuring “Sax” Gordon Beadle.
Friday, Feb. 18
Chris Fritz-Grice, 6 to 9 p.m., 1606 Restaurant dining room, Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Undercover Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Alexandra Grace & Josh Commineli, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Justin Tocco and SPINZ, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Satch Keran Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Friday, Feb. 25
Mary Martin & The Lucky Boys, 6 to 9 p.m., 1606 Restaurant dining room, Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Machaca, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday Feb 26
Frenzie, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.