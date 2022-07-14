These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, July 14
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Decklyn’s (formerly Captain Carlo’s), 27 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Jeff Tanzer on guitar and vocals, Mike Cameron on keys and Andrew Jones on drums, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 15
Ezekiel’s Wheels, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Backyard Growers, food vendor The Causeway.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
‘73 Duster with Fred Shepard, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 16
Chris Fritz Grice, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.
POWR EXPO, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TimeSync with Ella Marie, 7 p.m., Rockport Legion Bandstand, across from Back Beach, Beach Street in Rockport. Great American Songbook.
Sunday, July 17
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band. Rain date is Wednesday, July 20.
Rockport Legion Band’s Teddy Bear Picnic concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. Children under 12 with a teddy bear or favorite stuffed animal will get a free box of popcorn.
Monday, July 18
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 19
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 20
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 21
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Friday, July 22
Alex Minasian Quartet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Maritime Gloucester, food vendor Crepes du Jour.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 24
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 8 p.m., The Farm Bar & Grille, 233 Western Ave. in Essex. Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland cover rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes for listening and dancing.
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., and Down Home Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing. Rain date is Wednesday, July 27.
Monday, July 25
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 26
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 27
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Friday, July 29
Rhiannon Hurst and Quartet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit The Open Door, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 30
Willin’, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Performing acoustic classic rock will be Jeannine Lynch, vocals, piano, fiddle, flute; Noah Mendlesohn, bass; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; and Tom O’Donnell, vocals and guitar.
The Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 31
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Monday, Aug. 1
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 5
What Time Is It, Mr. Fox, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit North Shore Health Project, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Friday, Aug. 12
The Goddesses, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit HAWC, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band along with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Friday, Aug. 19
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Grace Center, food vendor Crepes Du Jour.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Deep Blue C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Friday, Aug. 26
Hye Fusion, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Friday, Sept. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.
