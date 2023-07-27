These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, July 27
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Jon Goodhue, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Sunset Cruise with DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Sqaure, Gloucester. Tickets, $50 and $89, beauportcruiselines.com.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 28
Ron Leathers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 7 to 9 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 29
The Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 6 to 9 p.m., The Studio Restaurant, 51 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. Jukebox hits.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 30
Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa, 3 and 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 26.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “Westward Ho.”
Monday, July 31
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Acoustic Corner with Dan King, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 4
Olatuja, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Afrobeat, jazz, gospel, and soul. Tickets, $35, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Aug. 5
David Coffin, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Sea chanteys and sing-along. Tickets, $20 to $26, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Compaq Big Band with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “Up, Up & Away.”
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alexa Tarantino and the Cape Ann Jazz Workship, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, but reservations required at rockportmusic.org as as seating is limited.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 11
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
The Satch Kerans, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Morgan James, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Broadway star known for Postmodern Jukebox on YouTube. Tickets, $35 to $49, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Livin’ On Luck, 6 to 9 p.m., Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Road, Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock at a “flip-flop party” open to Elk members and a guest. This is an outdoor event — to be held indoors in case of inclement weather.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $24 and $29, at rockportmusic.org.
Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “Broadway/Movie medleys.”
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Livin’ On Luck, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., patio at True North Ale Company, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock.
Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan with Ellen Ford, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Bluegrass and swing. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “A Haunted Bandstand.”
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Rico Barr Band, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain is Aug. 30.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Concert theme is “And the Band Played On.”
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.