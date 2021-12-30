These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Dec. 30
The Soul Resonators, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 31
Fozzie Hill, Dave Brown and Wolf Ginades, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon 90’s NYE Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Early Show TBA, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TBA, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TBA, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Chris “Stovall” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 7
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
DJ Scottie Mac, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chris “Stovall” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 14
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Chris “Stovall” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Kaleidoscope Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chris “Stovall” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Spike the Punch, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
John Rockwell & Guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Chris “Stovall” Brown Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.