Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; the schedule is subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Judes and The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
O’Connell, Mattacks, Brown and Ginades, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 11 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion, 3 Washington St., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The Bordellos, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 24
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Halloween Bash with Tregony Bow, 7 to 10 p.m., The Elks at Bass Rocks, 97 Atlantic Road, Gloucester. Tickets $20 apiece, includes food from Vinwood Catering.
Chris Fritz-Grice, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Alisa Amador with Hayley Sabella opening, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $50 for families. Tickets are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.
DJ Vito Halloween Throwdown, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
TBA, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb Costume Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Jim Coyle and Friend, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Halloween Bash with Annie Brobst, 6 to 9 p.m., The Studio, 51 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. Country; costumes encouraged.
Monday, Oct. 31
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
