These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Evan Goodrow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 11
Bob Banks and the Moneymakers, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
John McLaughlin, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Evan & Friends, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Super Bowl party, 6 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Wednesday, Feb. 16
John Jerome, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 18
Chris Fritz-Grice, 6 to 9 p.m., 1606 Restaurant dining room, Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Saturday, Feb. 19
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 25
Mary Martin & The Lucky Boys, 6 to 9 p.m., 1606 Restaurant dining room, Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.