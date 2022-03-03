Tunes on the town

The band Shagalot will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St. in Gloucester.

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes.

There is no cover charge unless indicated.

Thursday, March 3

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, March 4

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Shagalot , 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Mike O’Connell & Friends, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Saturday March 5

Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 6

The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 9

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 10

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, March 11

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Rob Banks & The Moneymakers, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Space Monks (formerly Boomsoss), 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, March 12

Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Alex Anthony Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 13

Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 16

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday March 18

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

DJ Sully St Paddy’s Celebration, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, March 19

Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 20

Livin’ On Luck, 5 to 8 p.m., True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock by Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland.

Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 23

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 24

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, March 25

Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Causeway Collective, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, March 26

Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Gary Backstrom Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 27

Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 30

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 31

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, April 1

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Friday, April 8

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Friday, April 15

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Friday, April 22

Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.

 

