These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Lisa Marie, Johnny Juxo and David Andrew Moore, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 24
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tregowny Bow, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Spynz, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 27
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 1
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Thursday, March 2
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 3
Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Blues, soul. Tickets on sale soon, rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, March 5
Seamus Egan Project, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish American music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Tuesday, March 7
Great Marsh Concert featuring Rockport Public School choruses with the Endicott Singers, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, handicap-accessible. New compositions celebrating the Great Marsh, including three original pieces for string quartet, for piano quintet. Tickets, $15. Visit rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, March 8
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Friday, March 10
Michael O’Leary & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Traditional Irish songs and tunes, and an open ceili. Ticketsrequired, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, March 15
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 22
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Saturday, March 25
Willin’, noon to 1 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Quincy’s Bill Driscoll. Details, 978-999-5241.
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, March 29
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 5
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge Finale, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 20
Suzanne Vega, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 27
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.